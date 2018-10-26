NBC cancels “Megyn Kelly Today”

Really.

Just three days after the TV host made controversial remarks defending blackface on Halloween, NBC has pulled the plug on Megyn Kelly Today.

On Tuesday’s episode of her morning show, Kelly wondered why doing blackface as part of a Halloween costume is considered racist. The backlash was swift and fierce, with Kelly offering a tearful apology a day later and NBC airing a rerun instead of a live episode on Thursday. Today, NBC put out a statement saying, “Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other Today co-anchors.”

After Kelly’s departure from Fox News in January 2017, NBC scooped her up in a highly lucrative deal that was supposed to last through 2020. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly’s lawyers are negotiating an exit deal.