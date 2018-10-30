José Andrés suggests Fortnite after a long day saving the world

When Hurricane Maria decimated the island of Puerto Rico, James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés stepped away from his ever-expanding restaurant empire, where serves up small plates to a well-heeled clientele, in order to help to feed an island full of hungry, bereft people. He did what FEMA couldn’t–or wouldn’t–do and with the help of a fleet of volunteers, he cooked millions of meals for the American citizens left behind in the wake of the devastating storms. He documented the experience and his evolution from chef to restaurateur to relief worker in his captivating, and aptly named, book, We Fed an Island.

When he’s not feeding the weary, hungry masses, Andrés travels the world opening restaurants, but also helping people through World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit he founded after the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti in 2010, which tackles issues of hunger and poverty through providing food. We asked the chef, author, and humanitarian to share a few of the items that help him unwind after a long day in the kitchen, meetings, or saving the world. What’s your Off Switch? My off switch is to play Tanks or Fortnite for 30 minutes–just long enough to clear my head. Also in the summertime one of my favorite things to do at the end of a long day is to watch the lightning bugs with a glass of good Spanish wine in my hand. What’s your On Switch? Even before I have my coffee, even before my girls and I have fresh citrus juice, I like to start my day with time on the elliptical, watching a documentary or new TV series. It gets my brain and body moving!

What’s a product that you are currently in love with? I absolutely could not live without my iPhone X. It is not just one tool but a million. I record voice memos for new ideas for dishes, FaceTime into meetings, take notes and photos, set a timer for when I am making paella, connect with my teams on the ground in disaster zones through WhatsApp, play video games, watch TV. I would be lost without it. What’s a high-price-tag product that you recently splurged on, but feel no buyer’s remorse because you adore it so much? I have a Farmshelf installed in my house. It is an amazing indoor garden that lets me grow herbs and ingredients that I can’t find anywhere else, instead of buying them and shipping them from far away. What service or tool can you not live without? I have to say Twitter. It is an incredible universe of conversations between chefs, farmers, humanitarians, politicians, activists, scientists, teachers, students–everyone, really! When we are working in disaster zones like we have for the last year it has become our window to the world. While working in Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Hawaii, Indonesia, and beyond it has kept us connected to the rest of the world. We are all connected, all one army thanks to Twitter.

What do you do with the free time you have? With just five minutes, I’ll open up a cookbook and read a few recipes, learn new techniques and history.

If I have a free hour at home, my girls and I will go out and work in the garden or our beehives.

If I have a whole free day, I will drive to Virginia to visit wineries, to eat at new restaurants, to discover an inn that my wife and I haven’t seen yet. A full day with a friends and family. It is amazing to refresh your brain and open yourself up to a new world. What travel tips do you swear by when you’re on the road? I like to bring my own chopsticks in my carry-on. You never know when you’ll need them! I have a lightweight bamboo set from Patagonia that I love. I also have a solar-powered phone charger, like the one made by BioLite. It is key when you’re going into disaster zones and you don’t know what the electricity situation is going to be. My wife will tell you that I always pack my utility fishing vest–the one I am always wearing in disaster zones–when we travel, even when we are going on vacation. Disaster can strike at any time, and it’s important to be prepared. I love going into vintage book stores where I go–I’m always on the hunt for old cookbooks to add to my collection. Always, no matter where you are, get out and go to the local bar and spend some time talking to people. You never know who you are going to meet.