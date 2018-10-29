These gorgeous colors come from dye made by bacteria, not chemicals

“There’s a joke in China that you can tell the ‘it’ color of the season by looking at the color of the rivers,” Orsola de Castrocan, a fashion designer, says in the 2017 documentary RiverBlue . Pipes running from some apparel factories in China–and Bangladesh and Indonesia and other countries that feed American fast fashion habits–dump red and blue and green wastewater into local streams and rivers. Downstream, people drink the water and eat fish that have been living in it.

Some brands are working with factories to limit how much dye goes down drains and keep some of the 3,500 chemicals used in the industry out of waterways. But a handful of designers are questioning whether we need to use those chemicals at all, and experimenting with coloring fabric with microbes instead.

“It became really interesting for me to unpack how biology could start to help us rethink how we think about production of materials and how these materials flow,” says Natsai Audrey Chieza, founder of the U.K.-based biodesign research studio Faber Futures, which launched earlier this year after eight years of academic research at University College London.

In her lab, Chieza works with Streptomyces coelicolor, a bacteria that produces pigment as it grows during its week-long life. “By day three, you’ve got lots of pigment being pumped around its environment, ” she says. “So as a designer, I looked at the environment and said, ‘What if that environment was a textile substrate?’ ”

The microbe naturally changes color based on the pH of the medium it grows inside, so by tweaking that environment, it’s possible to create navy blue, for example, or bright pink. With synthetic biology, Chieza says, it will be possible to program the organism to produce an even fuller range of colors. The whole process uses significantly less water than typical industrial dyeing. Unlike natural dyes, it also doesn’t require the use of agricultural land and pesticides to grow plants to make the dye, and it doesn’t require heavy metals to fix the dye to materials.

Bacterial pigment is biodegradable, but designers still plan to avoid dumping it into water. “We’re looking to create a closed-loop process where there’s no effluent that ends up in waterways,” say Laura Luchtman and Ilfa Siebenhaar, who run a Netherlands-based lab, called Living Colour, that is also experimenting with the process (their lab focuses only on strains of bacteria that naturally produce pigment, and they don’t plan to use genetic engineering; the designers are interested in how working with living organisms can create a new aesthetic of color). “Leftover pigment could also be used for products that require less saturated pigments than textiles.”

The technology is still at an early stage. Living Colour is beginning to collaborate with small brands and independent designers, but says that working at a larger scale will require more development. “We need a process that can be scaled and that is affordable and safe on a large scale,” say Luchtman and Siebenhaar. “This research requires investments from patient investors that are not just looking to make a quick profit. We are working with scientists to test if our way of working can be scaled. And we need to execute a thorough life-cycle analysis, because we need to make sure that a bacterial dyeing industry doesn’t cause new problems.”