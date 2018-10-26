Arrest made after more mail bombs: Cory Booker and James Clapper latest targets

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the mail bombs that have been targeting Democratic leaders and Robert De Niro. CNN reports that federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the terrorist acts. No additional information was available about the suspect.

The arrest was made in Plantation, Florida. According to CBS, the arrest was made by the Broward County Sheriff’s office and “there was some sort of confrontation,” and a “loud explosion” was heard during the arrest.

The arrest comes after two more “suspicious packages” were sent to prominent officials—Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who just appeared on CNN to discuss the bombings.

The FBI said on Friday that the package addressed to Booker was discovered in Florida and is “similar in appearance to the others.” The package intended for Clapper also was addressed to CNN, a law enforcement official told CNN. Like on the other bombs, it had Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (D-FL) Florida office as the return address. It was found at a New York City postal facility and was similar to the other packages, the official added.

The arrest comes after packages were sent to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros, actor and Trump critic Robert De Niro, former Attorney General Eric Holder, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and former CIA Director John Brennan.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Cesar Sayoc Jr of Aventura, Florida.