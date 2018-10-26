As migrant caravan nears, Trump is making the border situation worse

As a caravan of migrants makes its way from Honduras toward the U.S. border in hopes of finding a safe future, the Trump administration is taking a stand. The New York Times reports that the administration is drafting an executive action that would effectively shut the southern border and make it exceedingly difficult for Central Americans seeking asylum to gain entry at the U.S.-Mexico border or even ask for asylum. This news comes as Trump prepared to send as many as 1,000 active-duty Army troops to help secure the southern border.

The situation is about to get worse. According to the nonprofit RAICES, which you may remember as the group that raised $4,000 a minute on Facebook to help stop the Trump administration’s heartless child separation policy, thousands of families are to be released from ICE detention.

While that sounds like good news, according to a series of tweets, the government is releasing the families with no plans to “ensure their safety.” In the past, prior to releasing migrants with pending asylum claims, ICE would review post-release plans, including confirming bus routes, coordinating with nonprofit groups and relatives, and ensuring that families had a means to reach their destination and were not simply left on the street.

That is no longer happening: As the Houston Chronicle reports, “the burden of providing temporary shelter and travel coordination fall[s] solely to nonprofits.”

According to RAICES, the timing of this mass release “isn’t a coincidence.” As Trump considers closing the border–and the Army moves in and the migrant caravan approaches–this en masse release could just make a bad situation worse.

⚠️ EMERGENCY ALERT ⚠️ The gov't announced a plan to mass release families from detention centers. For months they’ve kept families for longer than the 20 days they are legally allowed, but now, they are suddenly mass releasing THOUSANDS with NO plans to ensure their safety. — ???????????????????????? (@RAICESTEXAS) October 26, 2018