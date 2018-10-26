“You’re the president,” Stephen Colbert reminds Donald Trump after mail bombs

“ Pipe bombs are ending up in more mailboxes than J. Crew catalogs,” Stephen Colbert said on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show, referring to the series of mail bombs that have targeted the leadership of one political party (and Robert De Niro). While he was adding some levity to a serious situation, he was clearly frustrated by President Trump’s lackluster response to the terrorist acts.

On a day that his critics were sent explosive devices, Trump held a rally and briefly attempted to take a civil tone by urging politicians to “stop treating political opponents as being morally defective.” To that, Colbert had a follow-up question: “So you’re deleting your Twitter account?”

The late-night host was also rankled by Trump’s self-congratulatory tone. “Throughout his speech, Trump kept reminding the audience how civil he was being,” Colbert said. “Yes. I used to see presidents do it all the time before we elected a guy who’s more afraid of Jake Tapper than Kim Jong-un.”

Trump urged the country to come together in “peace and harmony” during the rally, but then blamed the media for the incivility. “It’s all the media’s fault things have gotten so bad,” said Colbert, imitating Trump in a whiny tone. “In fact, did you see when they reported on me calling Mexican people rapists and criminals? They’re just the worst.”

This isn’t the first time this week that Colbert has lambasted the president for his response to the bombings. On Wednesday night’s show, he pointed out that Trump only retweeted Vice President Mike Pence’s condemnation of the attacks, instead of offering his own. “You’re the president,” Colbert said. “There’s been an attempted attack on two previous presidents today! This is the one time you can’t think of your own tweet?”