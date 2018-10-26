Top 5 ads of the week: LeBron believes for Nike, Truth and opioid detox

Opioids don’t discriminate among age, race, geography, or socioeconomic status. To put a finer point on that fact, Truth Initiative is using its newest PSA to introduce us to Rebekkah, a 26-year-old addict who got hooked on prescription drugs after she hurt her ankle as an aspiring dancer at 14. Stories like hers are tragically common in America right now, and the new campaign forces us to face that fact. Onward!

Truth Initiative “Rebekkah’s Story”

What: A new PSA that aims to show that opioid addiction can start in unexpected places.

Who: Truth Initiative, The Ad Council, U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, 72andSunny, M ss ng P eces

Why we care: It’s a tragic story well told with a glimmer of hope, but it’s the specificity of chronicling Rebekkah’s first three days of detox that brings home the pain, struggle, and will required to break the curse cast by a well-intentioned prescription.

Nike “LeBron–I Believe”

What: As LeBron James begins his 16th NBA season, his first as a Los Angeles Laker, Nike serves up a flashback.

Who: Nike, Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Why we care: It may be his 16th year in the NBA, but the foundation of his confidence was on display for all to see when he was just an 18-year-old NBA hopeful. The spot expertly taps footage from his press conference on May 22, 2003, just after the results of the year’s NBA Draft Lottery were announced, to stylishly illustrate the power of self-belief.