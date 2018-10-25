10 ways to get axed at Netflix

Netflix is a hugely successful company, and it holds its (very well-paid) employees to very high standards. The best way to survive there, apparently, is to outperform, constantly. And, according to the Wall Street Journal’s account , CEO Reed Hastings wants its people to be talking and thinking about their survival pretty much all the time.

In that kind of culture, things like this happen, the Journal reports:

1. “Last year, he [Hastings] fired Neil Hunt, the longtime chief product officer who had helped create Netflix’s famed algorithm that curates programming for viewers. He was one of Netflix’s earliest employees and had been Mr. Hastings’ close friend for decades. Mr. Hastings told Mr. Hunt a lot had changed, as Netflix expanded in Hollywood and overseas, and one of Mr. Hunt’s underlings, Greg Peters, was now more suited for the job.”

2. “Ernie Tam, who had worked as a Netflix engineer for six years, was called into his manager’s office on a Monday morning in 2015. ‘You’re no longer a star performer,’ the manager said. An HR representative came in, discussed Mr. Tam’s severance package and took his laptop. ‘I just left the office and never came back,’ Mr. Tam said.”

3. “One former employee remembers seeing a woman who was just fired crying, packing up her boxes, while the rest of her team shied away from the scene without offering any support. They feared that ‘helping her would put a target on their back,’ the employee said.”

4. “A former marketing vice president had been working all weekend on a marketing shoot in 2014 to promote the second season of “Orange Is the New Black” in New York City. During the weekend, her boss, Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett, scheduled a Monday morning meeting, saying he and then-Chief Talent Officer Tawni Nazario-Cranz would stop by on their way from California to London.” [Guess what happened next.]

5. “The emails about firings can reach hundreds of employees across multiple divisions and can be painfully specific, calling out an employee’s flaws, while inviting more questions and gossip, many employees say.”