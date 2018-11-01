Bosses: This is how to inspire your employees to become leaders

Whether you have a formal leadership development plan in-house or not, there are some important ways those in supervisory and management roles can support developing leaders, says leadership development consultant Robb Holman, author of Lead the Way: Inside Out Leadership Principles for Business Owners and Leaders . Companies invest in leadership and personality assessments and other tools and programs, and may not follow through or revisit them consistently. But there are several ways that management teams can support developing leaders on a daily basis, he says.

Know who they are

Leadership development starts with understanding the individual, says Kim Turnage, PhD, director, leadership consultant with Talent Plus, Inc., and coauthor of Managing to Make a Difference: How to Engage, Retain, and Develop Talent for Maximum Performance. Get to know what motivates them, what their goals are, and what interests them both in their work and outside the office, she advises.

“All of those things are part of understanding who that person is and having the kind of relationship that inspires discretionary effort in people—and that discretionary effort is those things that people can do that go above and beyond regular expectations,” she says. When you can inspire and align discretionary effort with what your business goals are, both the individual and the company benefit, she says.

Get good at conflict resolution

Conflict exists in every workplace. Whether it’s disagreement over career progression or a difference of opinion about the next steps on a project, conflict can either sap energy and damage relationships, or it can be resolved in a healthy manner with a better outcome as the result. If you’ve done a good job at developing a diverse organization with different viewpoints, healthy conflict resolution skills are essential to developing leaders, Holman says.

He adds that conflict resolution has three aspects:

The need for self-assertion

Active listening skills

An understanding of and interest in collaboration

“We’re just not good at listening because we think we know what people should do, and we just want to go in there and say, ‘This is what you should do and how you should do it,'” he says. “What does it mean to actually listen to the other side, the other party, without trying to chime anywhere along the way?” Holman says that role playing can help aspiring leaders get better at these skills.

Empower them

Having a measure of autonomy to make decisions in the workplace is a way to both identify leaders and help them develop, Turnage says. In every culture, there are people who do what’s expected of them and not much more, she says. “And then there are people who just naturally step forward and take more responsibility, take more initiative. Those are the people who have that real leadership potential,” she says.