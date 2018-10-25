NBC might pull the plug on “Megyn Kelly Today”

If you tuned in to Megyn Kelly Today today to see if she would further apologize to her audience for her racist comments earlier this week, you may have been surprised to see that she wasn’t there. And according to a report from CNN, she may never be back.

To recap This Week in Kelly Awfulness, on Tuesday, the TV host put on her most thinky face and questioned aloud why it wasn’t okay to use blackface on Halloween. “You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she said. “Back when I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.” As the world rushed to explain the racist history of blackface to her, Kelly found herself on the back foot. She was roasted on social media and guests cancelled appearances on her show. She apologized, first to her colleagues (fellow NBC employees Craig Melvin and Al Roker blasted her) and then to the viewers.

According to CNN, Kelly has parted ways with her talent agency, CAA, and has hired a lawyer, which could signal plans to battle NBC over her contract, reportedly valued at $23 million. Her show has been put into reruns for the rest of the week. After that? The future is bleak. NBC news staffers reportedly have been calling her show a “disaster” for months, well before this latest round of despicable comments. If NBC is having buyer’s remorse, perhaps the network should have considered the track record of a woman who said Jesus and Santa were white men, called a young girl who’d been manhandled by a cop “no saint”, and criticized others for apologizing for their own racially insensitive comments.