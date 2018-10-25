Now a suspicious package has been mailed to Trump critic Robert De Niro

A suspicious package containing a device similar to that mailed to multiple high-profile critics of President Donald Trump , including former President Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton , has been mailed to a restaurant owned by Robert De Niro, NBC reports . The package was mailed to De Niro’s Tribeca Grill restaurant in Tribeca and received sometime on early Thursday morning.

Authorities are reporting that there was no need to evacuate the building the restaurant is in as it was empty at the time. The package marks the eighth known explosive device sent to seven high-profile Trump critics over the last 48 hours. It’s possible that tally is up to nine explosive devices and eight people, however, as a suspicious package sent to former Vice President Joe Biden is known to be traveling through the postal system. That package has not been examined yet.

Here’s the rundown of the high-profile critics of Trump that have received suspicious packages in the last 24 hours:

Hillary Clinton

Barack Obama

George Soros

ex-Attorney General Eric Holder

former CIA Director John Brennan (this is the one sent to CNN’s newsroom)

Democratic Representative Maxine Waters of California (two devices were mailed to her)

Robert De Niro

Joe Biden (suspected, but not confirmed)

According to law enforcement, the packages contain pipe bombs made of PVC pipe with shrapnel inside.

And as for Trump, well, today after the news of the De Niro package broke he . . . criticized the media.