Twitter’s Q3 earnings by the numbers

Revenue totaled $758 million–a 29% year-over-year increase

Advertising revenue totaled $650 million, an increase of 29% YOY

U.S. revenue totaled $423 million, an increase of 28% YOY

International revenue totaled $335 million, a massive increase of 30% YOY

Daily Active Users (DAU) grew 9% year-over-year

Monthly Active Users (MAU) totaled 326 million; that’s a slight drop from the 330 million for the same period last year and the 335 million in the previous quarter.

As you can see from the stats above, Twitter had a fantastic quarter. One of the few drawbacks was its slight decrease in monthly active users (MAU). Twitter attributed that decrease to a number of factors including, “GDPR, decisions we have made to prioritize the health of the platform and not move to paid SMS carrier relationships in certain markets, as well as a product change that reduced automated usage and a technical issue that temporarily reduced the number of notifications sent.”

In a statement accompanying Twitter’s numbers, CEO Jack Dorsey said: