Twitter’s Q3 earnings by the numbers

Twitter has released its Q3 earnings report and it’s smashed financial experts’ estimates. Here’s how Twitters Q3 numbers break down:
- Revenue totaled $758 million–a 29% year-over-year increase
- Advertising revenue totaled $650 million, an increase of 29% YOY
- U.S. revenue totaled $423 million, an increase of 28% YOY
- International revenue totaled $335 million, a massive increase of 30% YOY
- Daily Active Users (DAU) grew 9% year-over-year
- Monthly Active Users (MAU) totaled 326 million; that’s a slight drop from the 330 million for the same period last year and the 335 million in the previous quarter.
As you can see from the stats above, Twitter had a fantastic quarter. One of the few drawbacks was its slight decrease in monthly active users (MAU). Twitter attributed that decrease to a number of factors including, “GDPR, decisions we have made to prioritize the health of the platform and not move to paid SMS carrier relationships in certain markets, as well as a product change that reduced automated usage and a technical issue that temporarily reduced the number of notifications sent.”
In a statement accompanying Twitter’s numbers, CEO Jack Dorsey said:
“We’re achieving meaningful progress in our efforts to make Twitter a healthier and valuable everyday service. We’re doing a better job detecting and removing spammy and suspicious accounts at sign-up. We’re also continuing to introduce improvements that make it easier for people to follow events, topics and interests on Twitter, like adding support for U.S. TV shows in our new event infrastructure. This quarter’s strong results prove we can prioritize the long-term health of Twitter while growing the number of people who participate in public conversation.”