Facebook fined £500,000 by U.K. for Cambridge Analytica scandal

The U.K.’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, has fined Facebook the maximum amount for failing to safeguard users’ data that was compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, reports CNBC. The £500,000 (about $644,600) fine was the maximum the ICO could legally slap Facebook with. Up to 1 million U.K. users had their data compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year. Announcing the fine, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: