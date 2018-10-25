Facebook fined £500,000 by U.K. for Cambridge Analytica scandal

The U.K.’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, has fined Facebook the maximum amount for failing to safeguard users’ data that was compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, reports CNBC. The £500,000 (about $644,600) fine was the maximum the ICO could legally slap Facebook with. Up to 1 million U.K. users had their data compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year. Announcing the fine, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said:
“Facebook failed to sufficiently protect the privacy of its users before, during and after the unlawful processing of this data. A company of its size and expertise should have known better and it should have done better.”