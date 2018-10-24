Satellite images of Super Typhoon Yutu are downright terrifying

A horrifying Category 5 typhoon is bearing down on islands in the Western Pacific and will pass dangerously close to the U.S. territories of Saipan and Tinian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said today it is monitoring Super Typhoon Yutu and coordinating with local authorities. According to the Weather Channel, the eye of the storm has now pushed west of islands in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, about 120 miles northeast of Guam. At last check, the storm had sustained winds of 180 mph, making it the strongest typhoon on record to pass near Saipan and Tinian, per the Weather Channel. It’s also the strongest storm yet in a very busy year for hurricanes.

Satellite images from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and others paint an ominous picture for the region:

