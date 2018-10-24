Mail bombs: Here’s what we know about the wave of suspicious packages

Here’s what we know so far about a wave of suspicious packages reported this week:
- A pipe bomb was found in billionaire financier George Soros‘s home mailbox by a caretaker on Monday. The caretaker alerted law enforcement, who safely detonated the device.
- Additional explosives were intercepted en route to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Wednesday. They’re said to be similar to the bomb in Soros’s mailbox.
- Another suspicious package was found at CNN’s newsroom in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center Wednesday morning. The newsroom and other nearby businesses were evacuated, with New Yorkers getting alerts on their phones to shelter in place if on that block while the apparent bomb was transported to an NYPD site. The package was reportedly addressed to former CIA director John Brennan (now a contributor to CNN rival MSNBC).
- Reports of another bomb being sent to the White House were false, the Secret Service has said.
- Another suspicious package was reportedly found at the Sunrise, Florida, office of Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee. The office was evacuated. The package was apparently sent to former Attorney General Eric Holder with Wasserman Schultz’s address as return address, then returned there when it couldn’t be delivered to Holder at the address given. The package sent to CNN also had Wassserman Schultz’s return address.
- The offices of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other businesses were briefly evacuated after suspicious packages, described as Priority Mail boxes near a pump, were spotted outside the building. The building also includes a WeWork facility, the paper reports. The boxes were later found to be innocuous.
- A suspicious package was also sent to the Manhattan office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the governor said Wednesday.
- Police intercepted a suspicious package mailed to Rep. Maxine Waters, ABC News White House Correspondent Tara Palmeri tweeted Wednesday.
This is a developing story . . .
CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages – one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018