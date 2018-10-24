advertisement
CNN just evacuated its NYC newsroom over a suspicious package

[Photo: Eric Levenson]
By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

CNN has evacuated its newsroom in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center as police investigate a suspicious package, reporters for the network say.

CNN is now broadcasting from Washington, D.C. The news comes after reports of bombs being mailed to former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Another explosive device was found in the home mailbox of billionaire financier and donor to liberal causes George Soros on Monday.

