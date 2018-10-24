CNN just evacuated its NYC newsroom over a suspicious package

CNN has evacuated its newsroom in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center as police investigate a suspicious package, reporters for the network say.

We just evacuated the CNN newsroom after a suspicious device was discovered in Time Warner Center, where we are based, according to a law enforcement source. NYPD on the scene, we are safe. — Brian Ries (@moneyries) October 24, 2018

CNN New York was just evacuated. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/yZLB6Cep0i — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) October 24, 2018

CNN is now broadcasting from Washington, D.C. The news comes after reports of bombs being mailed to former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Another explosive device was found in the home mailbox of billionaire financier and donor to liberal causes George Soros on Monday.