5 ways women can be heard more at work

Women are often criticized for their voices in ways men aren’t. Vocal tendencies like upspeak and vocal fry are viewed more negatively when women exhibit them. But rather than focusing on those double standards or trying to change our voices to fit into a particular mold, women should recognize that our voices are one of our strongest assets. We are born with strong, clear, compelling voices.

Here are five ways that women can express themselves with vocal confidence.

Believe in yourself

Start by believing you are worthy of being listened to. Whether you are in a meeting with colleagues, in a corridor conversation with your boss, or at home with your family, a strong voice begins with a strong, confident mind-set.

Rehearse your strengths and abilities each time you step into a communications situation. With that knowledge comes strength. Adopt a strong mind-set and a determination to be heard.

Find your full sound

As girls, we were often encouraged to speak with less vocal power than we are capable of. Who has not heard the words, “Shhh—talk quietly” or delivered these words to a daughter? Among the thousands of women who’ve enrolled in our company’s program for women, the single greatest concern is that they don’t want to sound too strong. They say, “My voice is too loud,” or, “Do I sound too strong?”

Don’t hesitate to use the full power of your voice. It’s there in each of us. Speak to be heard in every meeting. Project your voice so it reaches the person who is farthest from you. Get used to sounding strong. Your ideas will come across as more powerful if they are supported with a full sound.

Ground your voice

You’ll also sound more confident if you lower the register of your voice. It is not a question of wanting to sound like your male colleagues, it’s that lowering your voice will make you sound more connected to what you are saying.