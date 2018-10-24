Bombs found in mail sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

Bombs were found in mail that was sent to former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, The Washington Post reports .

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The bombs, sent to the Obama’s and Clinton’s homes in Washington, D.C., and Chappaqua, New York, respectively, were reportedly similar to a bomb believed to have been hand-delivered to George Soros’s home mailbox Monday.

That device was reportedly a small pipe bomb detonated by bomb squad techs after a caretaker found the suspicious-looking package it was contained in, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Update: CNN evacuated its New York newsroom Wednesday morning as police investigated another suspicious package. The Secret Service has denied reports that an additional suspicious package was intercepted en route to the White House.