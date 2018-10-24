Google makes it easier to view and purge your search history

If you’ve ever gotten discouraged trying to find exactly where in Google’s menus to view and edit your search history, Google hears you.

The company will now let you access search-related privacy settings directly from a search page or app, rather than having to navigate through your account settings to find your stored search history and delete embarrassing entries. Google says in a blog post it will also provide speedy access to other privacy-related settings as you search, like letting you access ad privacy settings.

The new privacy links will appear in web search pages today and in iOS and Android apps “in the coming weeks,” according to Google. The company also plans to add quick privacy options to Maps and other services starting next year.

Google is also releasing new YouTube videos explaining its privacy options.