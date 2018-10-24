You might be able to collect $100 from Yahoo’s massive data breach

Yahoo will pay up to $85 million to settle a class action lawsuit over its massive data breach, reports the Recorder, a legal publication.

That includes $50 million for compensation for up to 200 million affected users plus another $35 million for lawyers’ fees and expenses.

People who had Yahoo accounts between 2012 and 2016 and experienced out-of-pocket costs tied to the data breaches will be eligible for compensation, and small businesses and other paid users will be eligible for a 25% refund for fees paid during that time period.

Everyone else who had an account during that time will be eligible for at least two years of credit monitoring from AllClear ID. People who already have credit monitoring and certify they plan to keep it for at least a year would be eligible for $100, according to the settlement.

The agreement would be funded half by Verizon-owned Oath, which acquired Yahoo’s operating business last year, and half by Altaba, which owns other former Yahoo assets, notably Alibaba stock. It still must be approved by Judge Lucy Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who is scheduled to hold a hearing on the settlement on November 29.