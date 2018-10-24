Target is taking on Amazon Prime with free shipping for the holidays

The retailer has announced that it has removed its minimum order amount required for customers to qualify for free shipping, reports CNBC . The standard threshold for free two-day shipping is $35 but from November 1st to December 22nd all orders of any amount, no matter how small, will get free two-day shipping.

The move is a first for the company and follows Walmart’s announcement that it will expand two-day shipping to many products sold by third-party retailers on its site. But of course, both retailers are really making these moves to compete with Amazon’s Prime service, which offers free two-day shipping on more than a million items to subscribers.

However, Target is upping the ante on Amazon by doing something it cannot. The brick-and-mortar retailer says its “Drive Up” service, which lets customers order a product online and then have it delivered right to their car when they drive up to the store, will be available at more than 1,000 stores this holiday season.