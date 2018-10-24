So much for “fake news” blowhards. Traditional national news sites are thriving.

In an era when the president of the United States frequently condemns traditional news outlets as “fake news” and urges the public to turn away from them as news sources, it’s easy to believe that that is what many people are doing.
But a new major study shows just the opposite. Adobe Analytics looked aggregated the data from over 400 large news websites and apps since January 2016 encompassing over 150 billion visits. From this data Adobe discovered:
- Consumers are continuing to rely on established news sources, with major traditional national news outlets seeing 22% overall visit growth during the period.
- What’s interesting is that all the political drama in the U.S. is driving foreign traffic to U.S. national news sites, with nearly three our of every 10 visits to U.S. news sites coming from outside the country.
- And the majority (51%) of national news sites’ traffic now comes from smartphones.
- It’s not just the websites are benefiting. National news app launches are up 40% in the last two years. However, news installs are down 50%.
- Monday mornings are the best days for national news sites. A Monday morning will see 40% more traffic to national news sites than over the weekend.
- Also, a full 28% of traffic will come to national news sites between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.