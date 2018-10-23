Jarring video shows an escalator going berserk in Rome, injuring multiple soccer fans

Twenty Russian soccer fans were injured as they took a Rome metro station escalator on their way to see a Champions League match at Olympic Stadium Tuesday evening.
The accident happened when an escalator lurched to an alarming speed, with crowds of soccer fans riding atop. The fans were apparently there to root for the CSKA Moscow team. The incredible incident was caught on video and posted to Twitter by BNO News. You can watch it in the embed below.
BREAKING: Escalator out of control at metro station in Rome, causing multiple injuries pic.twitter.com/fRvt6Crs5l
— BNO News (@BNONews) October 23, 2018