advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:38 pm

Jarring video shows an escalator going berserk in Rome, injuring multiple soccer fans

Jarring video shows an escalator going berserk in Rome, injuring multiple soccer fans
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Twenty Russian soccer fans were injured as they took a Rome metro station escalator on their way to see a Champions League match at Olympic Stadium Tuesday evening.

The accident happened when an escalator lurched to an alarming speed, with crowds of soccer fans riding atop. The fans were apparently there to root for the CSKA Moscow team. The incredible incident was caught on video and posted to Twitter by BNO News. You can watch it in the embed below.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company