Here are Twitter’s new experiments in driving conversation

Twitter has a passionate population of users, but many people are intimidated or just turned off by the service. Beyond issues relating to bots, harassment, and general misbehavior —which Twitter is working on addressing through an initiative it calls conversational health — the service’s learning curve itself is a challenge.

“Starting a conversation or joining a conversation can be hard. I don’t always know what I want to say, but I want to say something,” says Sara Haider, director of product management at Twitter. She and Mike Kruzeniski, senior director of product design, shared examples of new initiatives at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City this week.

“We want the best conversation for you coming to you as quickly as possible,” Kruzeniski told Fast Company technology editor Harry McCracken. “Can you tell us what you’re interested in? And [can] we quickly get you to that conversation?”

Haider and Kruzeniski admitted that Twitter is still figuring out how to make that possible. But now the company wants to invite more feedback from users as it tries new innovations. In that spirit, they shared some examples of internal experiments–features that may not necessarily make it into the wild–to provide an indication of Twitter’s latest thinking. If any past muster with the Twitter employees who are currently trying them, they may be eventually rolled out to a subset of users to help the company decide whether to deploy them as standard features.

Conversation starters

One of these internal trial balloons surfaces tweets with questions or other conversation starters, such as, “Did anyone understand the last episode of #Westworld?”

“The more people that can find conversations, jump into conversations, participate, the richer they are,” said Kruzeniski. But a busy conversation introduces its own challenges, so Twitter is testing several many ways to make navigating conversations easier.

“We have an internal version of Twitter that lays out, in the user experience, long threads in a different way,” said Haider. “It increases the density of the replies to a tweet and has some controls over expanding and collapsing sub branches of a tweet.”