You’re hours away from NOT winning the $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing!

If you’ve not yet bought your tickets for tonight’s historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, you can be forgiven if your FOMO has reached fever pitch.

If you win tonight's #MegaMillions #jackpot & take the cash option (est. $904 million), you'd be nearly 3 TIMES richer than Taylor Swift … with none of the work! pic.twitter.com/DwuvZdoP92

Come the 11 p.m. ET drawing tonight, you could be, if you win and take the $904 million lump sum payment:

And everywhere you turn, you’ve been told just how AMAZING winning all that money can be.

“Get to stores early today to get your #MegaMillions tickets! Long lines are expected until tonight. Don’t miss out on your chance at $1.6 BILLION because of one line!” the drawing’s Twitter feed screams.

If you’re a cynic—and honest—you know that none of that is going to happen, but a skeptic can dream.

So, what are the odds of winning the whole thing? About 1 in 302 million. You have a far, far better chance of being struck by lightning this year (1 in 700,000).

Perhaps the oddest argument to take a chance on the big jackpot comes from math nerds, who have crunched the numbers and say the size of the jackpot makes your ticket worth more than the $2 you plunk down to buy it (especially when you also factor in the smaller sums you may win without a full match).

From the folks at Slate:

You can do the math by multiplying the size of the winnings (very large) by the probability of you winning (very low) to get the value of your ticket. For this new $1.6 billion jackpot, ignoring tax implications, the value of a ticket comes out to be $5.53—a very good deal.

They lost me at multiplying.

But, seriously, the site’s Jordan Ellenberg actually lays out complicated formulas to argue why, mathematically, you win even if you lose. (“Suppose an object might be worth either V1 or V2 dollars, and suppose the probability is P1 that it is worth V1, and P2 that it is worth V2. Then the expected value is defined to be P1 x V1 + P2 x V2.”)