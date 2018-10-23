How to watch the 2018 World Series without cable

Ever since eating Tide Pods became a thing, it’s hard to call baseball our “national past time” anymore, but fans of the sport have plenty of reason to be excited about the 2018 World Series. The seven-game series will be a battle of East vs. West, as the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to the good folks at the New York Times, it’s been more than a century since these two franchises have played each other in the big competition. I’ll have to take their word on that.