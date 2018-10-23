How to watch the 2018 World Series without cable

Ever since eating Tide Pods became a thing, it’s hard to call baseball our “national past time” anymore, but fans of the sport have plenty of reason to be excited about the 2018 World Series. The seven-game series will be a battle of East vs. West, as the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to the good folks at the New York Times, it’s been more than a century since these two franchises have played each other in the big competition. I’ll have to take their word on that.
Game 1 of the World Series kicks off tonight (Tuesday, October, 23) at 8 p.m. ET at Boston’s Fenway Park. The series airs on the Fox broadcasting network, which means cord-cutters may discover that finding it is a bit of a chore. If you’re looking to live-stream the games on your computer, phone, or smart TV without cable, the good news is, you have more options than you used to. I’ve rounded a few of them up below. Play ball!
- Streaming services: A number of standalone streaming services offer Fox on various packages, including SlingTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and FuboTV. Be sure to check your zip code first to make sure it’s offered in your area. Sling TV said in a press release that it is offering a seven-day free trial, which means you can probably watch the entire series for free and then decide if you want to keep the service.
- Fox Sports mobile apps: You can access Fox Sports on its mobile apps on iOS or Android. Unfortunately, you’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV provider
- Fox Sports online: Technically, you can access live TV on the Fox Sports website, but again, you’ll need that pesky cable or satellite TV login.