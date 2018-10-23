A Chinese-built replica of the Titanic will set sail from Dubai in 2022

Great news for Celine Dion fans and James Cameron enthusiasts: The Titanic is set to sail again. Titanic II, a replica of the original Titanic, will make its first voyage in 2022. It will have room for 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members and have the same cabin layout and decor as the original legendary ocean liner.

The $500 million ship, which will be built in China, is set to make its maiden voyage from Dubai to Southhampton, U.K in 2022. The Titanic II will then embark on global routes, starting with the exact path of the original ship, traveling from Southampton to New York, minus the small detour to the ocean bottom, presumably. Making things safer for this journey at least: enough lifeboats, a hull that’s welded rather than riveted, and a period of global warming that is melting all the icebergs. (Some scientists argue however that melting ice has led to more dangerous icebergs, not fewer.)

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, so there’s no word as to whether they are selling round trip tickets or learning from experience and starting with one-way fares.

The original liner, built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast, Ireland, sank after hitting an iceberg on April 15, 1912 during its maiden voyage. The plans for the replica liner were first revealed in April 2012 by Australian mining billionaire Clive Palmer. Though previously expected to set sail in late 2016, work on the project was halted in 2015 following a dispute with a Chinese conglomerate over royalties.