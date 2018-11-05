Scooter Braun didn’t learn everything from his dad–but what he did changed his life

Braun, the entrepreneur, investor, and manager who discovered Justin Bieber and Psy, last month spoke at the Fast Company Innovation Festival about his professional triumphs and stumbles, topics he’s never been shy about discussing. But when Ervin Braun took a seat near the front of the 92nd Street Y for his son’s interview, it became clear the younger Braun had never publicly told those stories–including examples of his parents’ impact on him–with his father present.

Braun said his parents “demanded a lot,” but also instilled in him the idea that “you can do anything. That idea is unrealistic, but I didn’t know it, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ If we’re all created equal, why can’t I be that guy?”

“Success and failure are neighbors,” he said. “They live right next door. The only thing you can do is keep pushing through.”

Braun dreamed big in bringing an unknown Bieber and his mother from Canada to a townhouse in New York, stashing them “illegally,” he joked, while he worked on getting Bieber the recording deal that would turn him into an international superstar.

Down to his last two months of savings, he called Ervin to provide an update and found himself breaking down in tears on the phone, wondering out loud if he’d ever bridge the gap from Atlanta college party promoter to international talent manager. His father, he recalled, encouraged him to use up the rest of his savings and see it through.