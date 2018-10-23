Hilton gets a new “Motto,” an affordable chic hotel brand

As Hilton nears its 100th anniversary , the hotel group is shaking off the cobwebs with a new brand geared to young travelers who lost their Hostelling International membership card at Glastonbury. Today they announced Motto by Hilton, an affordable, stylish brand aimed at travelers who like the “trifecta of centrally located, reasonably priced and less traditional lodging”, according to a statement. It’s like a youth hostel, minus the whole sleeping-with-strangers thing.

If you’re wondering what the heck that means think small rooms (163 square feet) outfitted with space-saving features like wall-beds, lofted beds, and “multi-functional furniture” that can be discreetly stowed when not in use. (Anyone else start picturing the Barbie Fold ‘n’ Fun Home?) In case you’re worried that you won’t be able to sleep with all that furniture folding going on, Motto by Hilton is ready to help. There’s a premium mattress; a Sleep Kit with eye masks, essential oils or vitamin bars; a white noise app; blackout window shades; or sound absorbing materials throughout the room.

As well as making it easier to put together a group of friends with whom to travel with new options to book multiple connecting rooms in advance and allowing guests to split payments between more than one person at the time of booking. The rooms will also be connected to the Hilton Honors app, letting guests control the room temperature, lighting, TV, window coverings, etc. from their phones.

While some people may be willing to pay for a bed that doesn’t fold into the wall, Motto by Hilton could be the perfect option for people who don’t plan to spend their vacation sleeping.