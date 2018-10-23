Uber wants all-electric cars in London by 2025

The ride-haling firm’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in London today and dropped a number of interesting tidbits about the company to reporters, reports Reuters:
- Uber plans for all cars used to ferry passengers in the capital will be fully electric by 2025.
- The company will add a “clean air” fee to every London trip beginning early next year.
- Though Khosrowshahi says the company is very happy with its Uber Eats service, the CEO noted that it’s talking to many food delivery startups around the world–and some of those talks could possibly involve a buyout offer. “Is something going to happen with Deliveroo? Who knows?” Khosrowshahi said.
- Khosrowshahi also revealed that Uber would wait to see how the journalist Jamal Khashoggi incident plays out to determine whether Uber will allow Saudi investment in its stock market flotation. “First we want to get the facts and we will make that determination about how we go forward, how we raise money going forward, what our post-IPO board make-up is. All of those are options and again we make conclusions based on all the facts,” he said.