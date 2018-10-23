Twitter takes down more accounts affiliated with Alex Jones’s Infowars

The social networking site has confirmed to CNBC that it has removed more accounts associated with Alex Jones’s conspiracy website Infowars. Last month Twitter permanently banned both Jones and the Infowars website from its platform, citing violations of its behavior policies. But in that time multiple other accounts assisted with Infowars popped up on the service in an attempt to circumvent the ban. So far, Twitter has removed 18 such accounts and will be on the lookout for more.