Cava is giving its 1,600 employees paid leave to vote on Election Day

The Mediterranian-style fast food chain is the first known restaurant chain to be offering the benefit. On November 6th, all of its employees will receive two hours of paid leave so they can get to the polls and vote, the Washingtonian reports. Cava cofounder Ted Xenohristos says that he sees the offer as just another of the chain’s employee benefits, which already includes paid sick, parental, and vacation leave as well as paid community service days for all employees.