Want innovative and collaborative employees? Take these steps

Being collaborative is an important trait for employees, and when companies write job descriptions, a form of the word often is sprinkled throughout. The reason for this is multifold, but the bottom line is the bottom line. A more collaborative environment often is linked to increases in revenue and profits.

Similarly, companies recruit for candidates who are trailblazers, innovators and/or mavericks–people unabashed about disrupting the status quo and who ensure flexibility and agility amid a hypercompetitive environment. A trailblazer also is known for their positive impact on the bottom line.

So, how do you recruit for both–collaborators who also are disruptors? Isn’t there a disconnect between the two types of hires, the collaborator being more team-oriented and the disruptor being more of an independent-minded maverick? Can you look for, and find employees who offer the best of both worlds, a blend of both attributes?

I think you can, and will identify below some of the things to look for during the resume vetting and interview process to determine if your candidate makes the cut.

Following are six things you want to look for to ensure a candidate meets the criteria for both collaboration and innovation.

1. Record of strategizing ideas for and implementing service improvements in a collaborative way

Can the candidate describe an operational or technology innovation they helmed that sped up processes or improved service? Are they able to then connect the dots, that they not only disrupted the status quo with their idea but also steered the initiative through to implementation and full-scale operation, all while navigating siloed departments or divisions?

If so, their storyline proves they blend innovation with collaboration. This may include descriptions of how they revolutionized entrenched perceptions in order to gain buy-in from disparate parties, bringing everyone together for something bigger and better.