Fast Company’s Innovation Festival To Feature High Profile Sponsors Keeping The Innovative Spirit

New York, NY (October 17, 2018) – Now in its fourth year, Fast Company’s Innovation Festival will be its best one yet—thousands of attendees from around the world will assemble in two New York City locations to listen to the country’s greatest creative and innovative minds from October 22 nd through 26 th .

Keeping with the innovative spirit of the week, Fast Company’s Innovation Festival has a record 17 sponsors this year who are all making unique lasting appearances, hosting sessions and activations. Some sponsors are hosting either panels, or “Fast Tracks,” which are Fast Company‘s unique take on the field trip, rare opportunities to go behind the scenes at New York City’s most innovative companies.

The Innovation Festival will take place at both Convene on Park Avenue and the 92nd Street Y, with a special extended setting at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal.

Visit Intel House and take part in their two immersive VR experiences—the Smithsonian VR partnership showcases their commitment to education through technology and the Serenity Lake meditation experience highlights their work with health and wellness. Intel is sponsoring the “What Are the Ethical Boundaries for AI” panel.

Prudential Financial is hosting a one-of-a-kind Escape Room at the Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal. Sign up to take on life's challenges and escape to financial wellness. Prudential will also be sponsoring the "A Unified Theory of Financial Wellness" panel on Thursday, October 25 th at 5:30pm.

Airtable will unveil its donut wall and coffee stations at the festival's Convene location as well as their "Design the Life You Love" interactive moment in Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall.

Dell is hosting caricature artists at their space where attendees can get a drawing of their face on the cover of Fast Company! Guests can also interact with the newest Dell technology featuring Intel and Microsoft and meet with a Dell Advisor for their business. Dell is sponsoring the "Small Businesses, Big Hearts: Technopreneurial Models for Doing Good" panel.

INTRINSIC Wine Co. is the official wine sponsor of the Fast Company Innovation Festival and will be featured at all Convene parties. Be sure to join us at the Happy Hours to sample our selection. INTRINSIC Wine Co. is sponsoring the "Slaying Sacred Cows: Imagining the Unimaginable" panel Tuesday, October 23 rd at 5:45 pm.

Johnson & Johnson, the Festival's exclusive healthcare and well-being sponsor, is hosting a Fast Track at their Design Studio with Johnson & Johnson's Chief Design Officer Ernesto Quinteros and his team in a first-of-its-kind immersive session, where attendees will use design thinking to create care-centered solutions for one of the most urgent global public health issues of our time. Also, at a Convene panel, Sjoerd Gehring, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, at Johnson & Johnson, will explore how to leverage talent to drive innovation. Following the panel session, Chris Jordan, Director of Exercise Physiology at the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, will lead an interactive "Energy Moment" on valuable techniques to create energy.

Visit the 2019 Lincoln MKC activation outside of Convene to win an Amazon Echo! And join Lincoln for a Master Class on Connections in Business, Thursday, October 25 th at 2 pm.

Post-it® Brand is offering a variety of teamwork solutions designed to help teams channel their unique skills toward successful outcomes, no matter how complex the project.

PwC Digital Services will produce a one-of-a-kind, immersive hologram to show attendees how they stack up in the digital world. The gamified AR experience demonstrates first-hand why users need to upskill themselves and the workforce to think and contribute in new ways at work. Their panel, "From Good to WOW: How to Drive a Culture of True Innovation Within Your Company," with speakers from Slack and Peloton.

Arbor Day Foundation is hosting a tree stewardship event including a tree walk, the history of trees, a meeting with an arborist, and tree tending in New York's famed Central Park.

Experience the latest Dyson Get hands-on with the Dyson digital motor V10 – the fastest and most advanced Dyson digital motor, spinning up to 125,000 rpm. And, discover the latest in hair innovation with the Dyson Airwrap™ styler – a styling tool engineered to create curls, waves and smooth blow dries without extreme heat.

Join Grant Thornton for a lively conversation on "The Economy of Trust" on Wednesday, October 24 at 4:30 pm at Convene. Explore how digital trust is shaping the economy, driving companies to innovate, and forcing them to be more nimble as they pivot data-management strategies on the fly – while also maintaining their customers' trust.

Mailchimp will be hosting pop-up moments at Convene—be sure to keep an eye out for something new every day.

SAP and Nasdaq will host a breakfast panel on Wednesday showcasing brands that are driving social innovation to positively impact society, business results, and talent recruitment.

TSX Broadway is hosting a Fast Track sneak peek behind the scenes of the creation of their state-of-the-art full-building brand experience platform hosted by Andrew Essex, former vice chairman and CEO of Droga5.

Lippincott is hosting a Fast Track at its lab on Park Avenue exploring the mindsets, motivations and behaviors of the employee of the future before challenging attendees to reinvent today's workplace for tomorrow.

