A visit to BuzzFeed with the people behind its pivot to video

At this week’s Fast Company Innovation Festival , BuzzFeed opened up its Manhattan offices and let attendees learn more about its video strategy. Most media company these days have had some kind of run-in with “pivoting to video,” and BuzzFeed is one of the most prominent players in the ecosystem.

Led by the company’s VP of news and programming, Shani Hilton, and head of programming, Cindy Vargas, the company showed off the stars and brains behind some of its video offerings. The shows featured included BuzzFeed News’s Twitter-focused morning program, AM2DM, its Facebook interview offering, Profile, and its Netflix show, Follow This. Altogether, the slate of programming represents BuzzFeed’s attempt to diversify its video journalism.

You can check out some photos of the event in the slideshow above.