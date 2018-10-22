The Dodo’s humans were upstaged by Dixie the adoptable dog

People gathered at The Dodo’s downtown New York office today to learn about how to take a niche subject (in The Dodo’s case, photogenic animals) and make it mainstream (to the tune of millions of views a month) all the while staying true to your brand’s identity and slowly becoming a traffic behemoth, with billions of video views on Facebook .

While the site’s cofounder Izzie Lerer, executive editor Joanna Zelman, and president Yujung Kim had a lot of insight about digital publishing to offer the attendees of the Fast Company Innovation Festival, the real star of the show was an eight-year old Chihuahua mix named Dixie. The Dodo regularly features dogs that are up for adoption on Facebook Live and today it was Dixie’s turn. She played with toys, including a massive teddy bear, and completely upstaged the speakers, but we’re guessing they were okay with that?

The only one she couldn’t move with her antics: Telly, the one-eyed beagle pup who was lolling around the office.

