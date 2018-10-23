How Big Data Is Revolutionizing Farming

In today‘s information age, data is the coin of the realm. Disparate sectors, ranging from medicine and tech to sports and journalism, rely on unprecedented a mounts of data and increasingly sophisticated machines capable of processing it to make sense of the world and inform key decisions.

The agricultural world is no excep­tion. Increased agricultural yields with minimal additional inputs have never been more vital. A 2017 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that the global population will grow to roughly 10 billion by 2050, which will increase agricultural demand by 50% compared to 2013. Challenges like land scarcity, climate change, and environmentally taxing farming systems all present challenges to farmers, who must find more sustainable, efficient ways to improve their crop yields.

Fortunately, technology’s transformative powers offer some answers. For millennia, farmers have been some of civilization’s greatest data harvesters, collecting and passing down information on weather patterns, water levels, and climate shifts. The next generation of farm implements can help them gather huge amounts of information and use these data streams to their advantage. According to a study produced for the CTIA Wireless Foundation, a nonprofit group that supports wireless communication, technology is improving farmers’ decision-making power, which results in greater profit and water conservation and improved water quality, among other benefits. The study cites agriculture as one of the most fertile areas for connected devices.

So, how will the farms of tomorrow be different? New tools that lessen the burden on growers trying to collect ever more information—and synthesize it once they do—are among the biggest advancements in agricultural tech. These include big data, smart tech, and digital applications.

“There’s a digital revolution happening on the farm,” says Bob Reiter, head of research and development for the Crop Science Division of Bayer, which recently acquired Creve Coeur, Missouri–based Monsanto, a leading agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation. ” We see this immense opportunity to help growers make decisions that are ver y data-driven on the farm. It’ll help them be more productive. It’ll help them reduce the amounts of input that they use on the farm, and we’ll have bigger harvests if we do it in the right way.”

Since agriculture began, farmers have contended with countless variables and unknowns when planning their season. What is the right seed to plant? When should it be planted? How should it be fertilized? To get the best answers, farmers have carefully collected data throughout history, and now are able to capture more data than ever before through specialized machinery and even drones. Bayer’s mission is to provide the tools to synthesize and make sense of this overwhelming amount of information.

“We’re positioning ourselves to be a place where data can be brought together, and then by developing the right machine learning algorithms and models, we can help the grower make the best choices in the field,” says Reiter.