4 ways to track the monstrous Hurricane Willa

This hurricane season is shaping up to be especially eventful for both coasts of North America. After hurricanes Florence, Gordon, and Michael (to name a few) pummeled the East Coast and Gulf states, the newly formed Hurricane Willa is now bearing down on the West Coast of Mexico.

The storm is rapidly intensifying, having already strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said today, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. Willa is likely to make landfall sometime on Tuesday afternoon, with the only bright spot being that it is expected to weaken to a Category 4 before it does. Either way, NHC called the storm “potentially catastrophic.”

According to ABC News, this hurricane season is the most active since 1971 for the eastern Pacific Ocean.

If you’re looking to track the path of this monstrous storm, I’ve rounded up a few good resources below for real-time updates and infographics.