Kyocera’s new business card-sized phone is the thinnest ever

It’s the latest contender in the dumb phone wars–and a sign of the times.

[Photo: Docomo]
By Jesus Diaz1 minute Read

I’m impressed. With its 0.2-inch metal body the size of a credit card and its e-ink display, the new KY-01L is a sight to behold; a black monolith that promises intelligent use of digital resources and a healthy life almost free of distractions. It looks like just what I wanted and yet, I find myself thinking: Is too simple just inadequate?

[Photo: Docomo]
I’ve been hoping for a simple phone for long time–one that’s thin, light, and efficient, and can do all the basics, like calls, messaging, GPS, and appointments. A slew of smartphone makers are now obliging, most recently Palm, which launched a tiny smartphone with a similar angle earlier this month.

On Friday, the Japanese electronics manufacturer Kyocera and carrier NTT Docomo debuted their own take on digital minimalism: the KY-01L. At 1.6 ounces, it claims to be the thinnest and lightest in the world. With LTE speeds and a 2.8-inch e-ink display, its 380mAh battery will power the phone for days. The cost? $280.

It all sounded great to me until reality set in. First of all, the KY-01L doesn’t have a camera and, since I’m one of those dads with a baby, I can’t live without one. Then there’s the issue of apps: This phone runs Android, but you can’t install applications–which means no banking or car sharing, for starters. There’s a web browser, but that’s about it.

[Photo: Docomo]
Then again, living without those conveniences is part of the point. Perhaps I can live without them–and perhaps not. There may be a point at which digital minimalism becomes more of a nuisance than digital well-being is worth, and it will be up to us to decide where that threshold is. In the end, I think that digital well-being is less about limiting our devices, and more about pushing our minds to be more focused.

About the author

Jesus Diaz founded the new Sploid for Gawker Media after seven years working at Gizmodo, where he helmed the lost-in-a-bar iPhone 4 story. He's a creative director, screenwriter, and producer at The Magic Sauce and a contributing writer at Fast Company.

