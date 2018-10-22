SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan talks expanding abroad and online

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan, in conversation with master instructor Trammell Logan, said that the company will bring its cult fitness classes to London in 2019 as it eyes international expansion. SoulCycle will also increase its digital offerings for customers through its new media division .

Whelan made the comments at an event today as part of our Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York.

SoulCycle has classes in 15 markets, with 88 studios across the United States and Canada. Last year the brand expanded to offer classes beyond cycling at workout space SoulAnnex.