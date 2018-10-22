AWS CEO joins Tim Cook in urging Bloomberg to retract its Chinese spy story

Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy has joined Apple CEO Tim Cook in calling on Bloomberg Businessweek to retract a disputed story claiming Chinese spies placed hidden chips built for espionage on server motherboards.

@tim_cook is right. Bloomberg story is wrong about Amazon, too. They offered no proof, story kept changing, and showed no interest in our answers unless we could validate their theories. Reporters got played or took liberties. Bloomberg should retract. https://t.co/RZzuUt9fBM — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) October 22, 2018

Bloomberg Businessweek has stood by its original report, which alleged that hardware maker Supermicro hid chips on server motherboards designed to enable malware to be installed on the computers. According to the story, the spy chips were spotted by Apple and Amazon, yet both companies have strenuously insisted no such thing ever happened.

“At no time, past or present, have we ever found any issues relating to modified hardware or malicious chips in SuperMicro motherboards in any Elemental or Amazon systems,” AWS CISO Steve Schmidt said in a statement earlier this month. “Nor have we engaged in an investigation with the government.”