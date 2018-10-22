Move over, Oscar: Podcasts are getting their own awards show

Public radio folks are going to have slip on their formal Allbirds and head to Hollywood, because podcasts are going mainstream and are getting the awards show to prove it.

As iHeartRadio goes deep into the podcast world, they are shaking things up with a Hollywood-style awards show. This January, the first annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will take place at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Stuff You Missed in History Class host Holly Frey, country radio host Bobby Bones, and radio legend Charlamagne Tha God. Naturally, there will be a live stream hosted by Hollywood B-lister par excellence Mario Lopez.

Presenters include Payne Lindsay (Up & Vanished), Aaron Mahnke (Lore), and Jake Brennan (Disgraceland), with more to be announced. Hopefully they’ll get Ira Glass to dance with a 7-foot-long yellow python during the show, and The Allusionist‘s Helen Zaltzman will interrupt Payne Lindsay on stage and correct his grammar.

While iHeartRadio is launching the awards show, it’s opened the competition to shows across the podcast-verse. For instance, Atlanta Monster, Dirty John, Hardcore History, Joe Rogan, Radiolab, Serial, Slow Burn, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily ,and The Habitat were all nominated for Podcast of the Year.

In total, there are 22 awards across categories ranging from best breakout podcast to crime, curiosity, food and more. While five of the award winners will be selected by a jury, 18 will be voted on through the internet, so Joe Rogan can finally battle it out against Serial’s Sarah Koenig in some sort of podcast cage match for fans’ affections.

Fans can vote for their favorite podcasts beginning today through January 6, 2018 online and across Twitter and Instagram.