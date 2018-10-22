“Headless chicken monster” found swimming in Antarctica

As foretold , scientists have discovered a “headless chicken monster” swimming in the icy waters of the Antarctic Ocean. The headless chicken-looking critter has a webbed veil for flapping, tentacles for crawling, and a transparent body that lets friends and foes alike take a gander at its internal organs. (Surely, it has a lovely personality, though.) Unsure what else to do in the face of such greatness, the Australian government wrote a press release .

The “monster” is technically a sea cucumber with the catchy scientific name of Enypniastes eximia, and while it has been spotted in the Gulf of Mexico in the past, this is the first time that the headless chicken monster has been spotted freaking out the penguin population in Antarctica.

The interspecies voyeurism comes courtesy of a new underwater camera system. It was developed for commercial long-line fishing in the hopes of maintaining sustainable fishing practices and is shared with the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR). “Some of the footage we are getting back from the cameras is breathtaking,” said Dirk Welsford, Australian Antarctic Division Program Leader.

Due to his choice of adjective to describe the headless chicken monster, we can only assume it’s a reference to this equally breathtaking Seinfeld clip: