Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival live stream

It’s all happening now, folks!
Our Fast Company Innovation Festival takes place this week at venues and offices around New York City, bringing together a diverse lineup of talks, workshops, demos, networking events, and sponsor activations. The first keynote kicks off on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, where actress Kerry Washington will speak about the enduring power of live performance. (Scroll down for the full lineup of keynotes taking place throughout the week.)
The festival continues through Friday. You can watch the live stream of our main stage events at this link or via the embedded video below. For the full lineup of sessions, head over to the festival’s website.
Here’s a list of who’s scheduled to speak at our main stage events (all times ET):
Tuesday
- 10 a.m. The Enduring Power of Live Performance: KERRY WASHINGTON, actress
- 11 a.m. The Platform Is the Master: Disrupting and Reshaping Fragmented Industries, featuring MAELLE GAVET, chief operating officer, Compass, SHAN-LYN MA, cofounder and CEO, Zola, and JOSE NEVES, founder and CEO, Farfetch
- 12 p.m. The Manager: Scooter Braun on Talent, Investing, and Marketing to Global Audiences, featuring SCOOTER BRAUN, founder, SB Projects
- 1 p.m. Flipping the Script: How Blumhouse and Amazon Studios Are Rewriting the Rules of Media, Featuring JASON BLUM, founder, Blumhouse Productions, and JENNIFER SALKE, head, Amazon Studios
- 2 p.m. Are You Experienced? How Live Nation and Barneys New York are Wooing the Young Consumer, featuring RUSSELL WALLACH, president, Live Nation media and sponsorship; and DANIELLA VITALE, CEO, Barneys New York
Wednesday
- 11 a.m. How Tory Burch Learned to Embrace Ambition and Build a $3 Billion Brand, featuring TORY BURCH, CEO and creative director, Tory Burch
- 12 p.m. Pure “Genius:” Remaking a Legacy and Finding the Next Generation of Prestige Content, featuring BRIAN GRAZER, cofounder, Imagine Entertainment, and COURTENEY MONROE, CEO, National Geographic Networks
- 1 p.m. PHARRELL WILLIAMS and Illumination’s CHRIS MELEDANDRI on Creativity and Collaboration
- 2 p.m. Cult Brands Grow Up, featuring CARLY ZAKIN and DANIELLE WEISBERG, cofounders, theSkimm; and JEN BERRENT, chief operating officer, WeWork
- 3 p.m. Both Sides Now: How Apple and the Ford Foundation Take on the World’s Biggest Problems, featuring LISA JACKSON, vice president, environment, policy, and social initiatives, Apple, and DARREN WALKER, president, Ford Foundation
Thursday
- 10 a.m. Building Brands and Delighting Fans: Nurturing Talent and Creating Compelling Content in the Digital Age, featuring ADAM SILVER, commissioner, NBA, and RICHARD L. PLEPLER, chairman and CEO, HBO
- 11 a.m. View From the Top: Leadership and Values in Uncertain Times, featuring ED BASTIAN, CEO, Delta Air Lines and SARA BLAKELY, founder and CEO, Spanx
- 12 p.m. Pioneers With Purpose: Entrepreneurship and Empowerment with the Founders of Bumble and DVF, featuring DIANE VON FURSTENBERG, founder and chairman, DVF Studio, and WHITNEY WOLFE HERD, founder and CEO, Bumble
- 1 p.m. “Farm” Fresh: Inside Jennifer Garner and John Foraker’s Burgeoning Organic Brand, featuring JENNIFER GARNER, actress, cofounder, and chief brand officer, Once Upon a Farm, and JOHN FORAKER, cofounder and CEO, Once Upon a Farm
- 2 p.m. American Original: A Conversation with Levi Strauss & Co.’s Chip Bergh, featuring CHIP BERGH, president and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co., interviewed by STEPHANIE RUHLE, anchor, MSNBC, and correspondent, NBC News