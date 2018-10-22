advertisement
  7:14 am

Elon Musk: first Boring Company tunnel will open on Dec. 10

[Photo: Claudia Soraya/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Musk teased the opening of the company’s first tunnel in a few tweets.

It’s not much to go on, but at least we know the date the tunnel should open. The tunnel is under Hawthorne in the Los Angeles area. Its opening will mark a major milestone for the Boring Company, whose most impressive product until now has been a flamethrower. Musk’s Boring Company envisions a future where a series of high-speed underground tunnels connect major cities, reducing travel times.

