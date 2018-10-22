Facebook wants to buy a cybersecurity company

That’s according to a report from The Information , citing sources familiar with the matter. The social media giant is reportedly on a shopping spree looking to acquire a major cybersecurity firm. Facebook has reportedly already talked to several major cybersecurity companies about a possible buyout, though The Information’s sources wouldn’t identify which companies Facebook has had talks with.

Regardless, The Information’s sources say Facebook could ink a deal as soon as by the end of this year. If Facebook does buy a major cybersecurity firm, it could help the company on two fronts. First, it would give Facebook the much-needed resources to help the company prevent further hacks. Second, it’s a good PR move. Spending tens or hundreds of millions on a cybersecurity company could convince the public that Facebook is taking its cybersecurity problems seriously.