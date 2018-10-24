These fierce bags preserve an Indian city’s ancient craft

In the 17th century, when India was ruled by Mughal sultans, artisan communities sprung up in the northern city of Lucknow to create beautiful things for the royal family. They spun gold thread and used it to embroider gowns, robes, and jackets. They adorned cushions and blankets with embroidered flowers and peacocks.

Three hundred years later, some of this craftsmanship still lives on, passed on from father to son, but it’s dying out. Afshan Durrani has seen it happen. She’s spent nearly two decades working closely with these artisans, and has just launched a new startup called Complete Unknown that employs them to create chic, modern handbags embroidered with scorpions, tigers, and wasps. Over the years, she’s watched the sons in these families leave this work behind for more stable, lucrative careers in bigger cities. (She says women aren’t often taught the craft, since the apprenticeship takes many years, and daughters are expected to become homemakers after they get married.)

“It takes years to learn how to embroider by hand at this level,” Durrani says. “I think it’s a shame that the next generation is leaving the craft behind, because eventually, there won’t be anyone left who knows how to do this work.”

Since 2002, Durrani has owned a New York-based textile company called Lost City Products that employs between 50 and 125 Lucknow artisans at any given time to create custom fabrics for interior designers, who use them when designing the homes of their clients in America. Creating these fabrics is time- and labor-intensive. It can take two dozen workers a month to make a bolt of embroidered silk, followed by another week of washing and trimming the material. Some of the most expensive fabrics in her collections can cost $1,000 a yard.

Durrani–who grew up in Kashmir, India, before coming to New York to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology–launched her company with the specific goal of helping to support these artisans and, in doing so, preserve their craft, that has been perfected over centuries.

Although Durrani commissions many traditional motifs and patterns for her clients, she also has a passion for creating her own contemporary designs. One collection, which she calls “forensics,” involves patterns that evoke drops of blood, strands of hair, and fingerprints. “It’s this total mash-up of this ancient craft with modern art,” Durrani says. “I love this idea of helping to bring this art into the modern world by creating designs that resonate with today’s consumers.”

In many ways, her newest venture, Complete Unknown, springs from this unusual mix of modern design with ancient craftsmanship. Unlike Lost City, which works with designers, Complete Unknown is a direct-to-consumer brand that sells products on a website. The brand’s introductory line consists of handbags embroidered with deadly creatures: angry-looking wasps, scorpions, tigers, and wolves. Some bags are lined with studs, making them look even more threatening. “I love this idea of finding beauty in these dangerous creatures, ” she says. “But in traditional Indian society, you would never want these animals on your bag. They’re considered inauspicious.”